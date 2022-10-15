The Patriots have ruled out two players for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland, but perhaps more noteworthy is a player they didn’t rule out: Mac Jones.

Jones, the starting quarterback who has missed the last two weeks with a sprained ankle, remains questionable for Sunday. That suggests he’s at least making the trip to Cleveland and potentially available, although most people expect Bailey Zappe to start.

The two players who were ruled out are wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive back Jonathan Jones. They’ll both miss tomorrow’s game against the Browns. Agholor is second on the team with 14 catches for 225 yards. Jonathan Jones has started all five games this season.

Also surprisingly not ruled out was running back Damien Harris, who is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. That suggests Harris has at least a slight chance of playing, although from all indications it will be Rhamondre Stevenson carrying the load for the Patriots tomorrow.

Patriots rule out Nelson Agholor and Jonathan Jones, but Mac Jones remains questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk