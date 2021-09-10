Patriots rule out Malcolm Perry, list Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills as questionable

The Patriots added receiver Malcolm Perry to their injury report Friday and ruled him out with a foot injury. Perry did not practice Friday.

Perry played nine games with the Dolphins last season, starting two, and caught nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Receiver Nelson Agholor returned to practice Friday as a limited participant but still received a questionable designation with his ankle injury.

Agholor signed a two-year deal with New England in March and is listed alongside Jakobi Meyers as a starter at wideout. With N'Keal Harry on injured reserve, the Patriots’ other wideouts are Gunner Olszewski, Kendrick Bourne and Perry. They also have Kristian Wilkerson on the practice squad.

The Patriots also list offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (hamstring), defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder) as questionable.

Mills was limited in Friday’s practice after sitting out Thursday and being limited Wednesday.

He signed a four-year deal with the Patriots this offseason, and with Stephon Gilmore on PUP, Mills is listed as a starter along with J.C. Jackson. Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and Shaun Wade are the team’s reserves at the position.

