Patriots rule out Mac Jones for Sunday’s game against Packers

The New England Patriots have officially ruled quarterback Mac Jones out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

There was a long-shot hope that he’d play, but it was always likely that backup quarterback Brian Hoyer would be the starter for the Patriots at Lambeau Field. Jones is on the mend for what was deemed a “severe” high ankle sprain.

However, the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian wrote that the injury didn’t appear to be as bad as initially thought.

“The reported severity of Jones’ high ankle sprain appears to have been overstated.”

