Safety Kyle Dugger won’t be in the Patriots lineup for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Dugger was listed as questionable with an ankle injury on Friday and the Patriots announced on Saturday that he has been ruled out. Dugger didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, but returned for a limited practice on Friday.

Center David Andrews and defensive lineman Christian Barmore were previously ruled out.

Dugger has missed one other game this season and he’s started all six games he’s played. He has 24 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown.

The Patriots also listed safety Adrian Phillips as questionable with a shoulder injury. Devin McCourty, Jabrill Peppers, and Joshuah Bledsoe are the other active safeties who have seen time on defense this season.

Patriots rule Kyle Dugger out for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk