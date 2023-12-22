Patriots rule out key defensive player for Week 16 game vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jabrill Peppers has been one of the New England Patriots' most important defensive players this season, both from an on-field performance and leadership perspective.

But unfortunately for the Patriots, he won't be available when they travel to Denver for Sunday's Christmas Eve matchup against the Broncos.

Peppers, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, was officially listed as out on Friday's final Week 16 injury report. The veteran safety has played 95.3 percent of all defensive snaps this season. Rookie Marte Mapu and veteran Adrian Phillips could see their snap share increase with Phillips unavailable.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) also were listed on the injury report as out.

Nine players were listed as questionable, including tight end Hunter Henry, who has three touchdown catches in his last two games. Henry was a limited participant in Friday's practice after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday.

Here's the full injury report for the Patriots and Broncos.

New England Patriots (3-11)

OUT

S Jabrill Peppers, Hamstring (DNP)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ankle (DNP)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE

OUT

OLB Nik Bonitto, Knee (DNP)

TE Greg Dulcich, Hamstring / Foot (DNP)

T Alex Palczewski, Knee (FP)

DOUBTFUL

No players listed

QUESTIONABLE