Patriots rule out Jonnu Smith, Jalen Mills for Week 18 vs. Bills due to injuries

Patriots rule out two veteran players for pivotal Week 18 game vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have ruled out two veteran players for Sunday afternoon's pivotal Week 18 road game versus the Buffalo Bills.

Tight end Jonnu Smith and cornerback Jalen Mills were downgraded to out Saturday, per the team.

Smith is dealing with a concussion. He also did not play in the Patriots' Week 17 victory over the Miami Dolphins. New England elevated Matt Sokol from the practice squad. He'll be the backup tight end behind Hunter Henry on Sunday.

Mills is missing his sixth consecutive game with a groin injury. He last played in the Patriots' loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving and will end the 2022 regular season having played just 10 of the team's 17 games.

Mills' absence, plus rookie Jack Jones being placed on the reserve/suspended list Friday, leaves the Patriots with Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Tae Hayes and Shaun Wade at cornerback. Jonathan Jones is still listed as questionable with a chest injury.

The Patriots will clinch the third wild card spot and No. 7 seed in the AFC playoffs if they beat the Bills. If the Patriots lose, they'll need help from three other teams to clinch a postseason berth.