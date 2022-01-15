Patriots rule out Isaiah Wynn amid flurry of moves ahead of playoff-opener vs. Bills

The New England Patriots ruled out starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn (hip/ankle) on Friday ahead of the team’s matchup against the Bills in Buffalo in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Saturday night.

Wynn left the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with an injury and did not return. Tackle Justin Herron is expected to replace Wynn, as he did last Sunday. Right tackle Trent Brown told reporters this week that he hadn’t practiced at left since OTAs. The only other likely option is Michale Owenu, who played at left tackle in 2020 but hasn’t in 2021.

The Patriots elevated receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerbacks D’Angelo Ross and De’Vante Bausby from the practice squad. Ekuale and Ross were given COVID-19 elevation designations, which doesn’t bode well for cornerback Jalen Mills, who went on the reserve/COVID-19 this week.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who missed last week’s game, appeared to have traveled with the team, per photos from the Patriots’ website.

The Patriots and Bills kick off on Sunday at 8:20 p.m.

