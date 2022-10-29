Patriots rule out another key defensive playmaker for Sunday’s game

The New England Patriots are already entering Sunday’s game against the New York Jets without their primary enforcer, Christian Barmore, along the defensive front.

But on Saturday, they also confirmed they’ll be without hard-hitting safety Kyle Dugger in the defensive backfield.

It’s disappointing news considering Dugger did manage to get back on the practice field on Friday in a limited capacity. He is currently working his way back from an ankle injury. The fact that he’s practicing is a good sign that he’s nearing a return at some point, but it won’t come in Week 8 against a Jets team on a four-game winning streak.

Kyle Dugger has been downgraded to out for #NEvsNYJ. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 29, 2022

New England looked anemic in their ability to stop the run against a Chicago Bears team that ran the football up and down Gillette Stadium for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

It’s worth noting the Jets will be playing without electric rookie running back Breece Hall, who suffered a torn ACL in the team’s 16-9 victory over the Denver Broncos last week.

List

3 key matchups could decide Patriots' Week 8 game vs. Jets

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire