Patriots roster moves: Nick Folk, Brian Hoyer elevated for Week 1

Patriots make interesting roster move ahead of Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have the same amount of kicker depth as quarterback depth for Sunday.

The Patriots elevated kicker Nick Folk and quarterback Brian Hoyer from the practice squad Saturday ahead of their season opener against the Miami Dolphins. New England also placed wide receiver Malcolm Perry on injured reserve.

That means the Patriots likely will have two kickers on their active roster Sunday in Folk and rookie Quinn Nordin. Our Phil Perry hinted at the possibility of that move in his latest Patriots mailbag, noting the team may not fully trust Nordin to be its starting kicker just yet.

The undrafted free agent out of Michigan hit six of eight field goals in the preseason with a long of 50 yards but missed three of his seven extra point attempts and struggled with accuracy at times in college.

Meanwhile, Hoyer looks like the lone backup to rookie Mac Jones, who will make his NFL debut Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Jones was the only QB on the active roster prior to Hoyer's call-up, with Jarrett Stidham on injured reserve and Garrett Gilbert on the practice squad.

New England didn't elevate a cornerback or wide receiver from the practice squad, which could be a good sign for Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor, who both are listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

