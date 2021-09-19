Patriots roster moves: Kicker Quinn Nordin hits injured reserve

Patriots roster moves: Rookie kicker hits IR entering Week 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots brought some clarity to their quarterback and kicker situations Saturday.

The Patriots elevated kicker Nick Folk and defensive lineman Tashawn Bower from the practice squad to the 53-man roster while placing rookie kicker Quinn Nordin on injured reserve. New England also signed backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal and promoted him from the practice squad to the active roster.

Nordin, who has an abdomen injury, was limited in practice Thursday and didn't practice Friday. He was inactive for the team's season opener against the Miami Dolphins, as the Patriots elevated Folk and Hoyer to the 53-man roster for the game before sending them back to the practice squad.

That back-and-forth appears to be over, however, as Folk will be New England's kicker going forward. The 36-year-old veteran made all three of his field goals Sunday and added one extra point, while Nordin, an undrafted rookie out of Michigan, went 6-for-8 on field goals in the preseason but missed three of seven extra-point attempts.

Hoyer will be the lone backup to rookie Mac Jones, who will make his second NFL start Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots could send Hoyer back to the practice squad after Sunday's game, but with Nordin now on IR, it seems likely Hoyer remains on the 53-man roster.