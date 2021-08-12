Here are the Patriots rookies’ jersey numbers, from QB Mac Jones to K Quinn Nordin

The New England Patriots announced their rookie numbers for the 2021 class. At the start of the previous four offseasons, the Patriots have assigned rookies numbers, starting with 50 for the first pick and counting up from there. That meant quarterback Mac Jones, the 15th overall pick in 2021, received 50 to start training camp, and Christian Barmore, a 2021 second-round pick, got 51 — and so on.

When preseason rolls around, players are allowed to choose their numbers. So here’s what the draft picks selected: Jones took 10, Barmore will wear No. 70, Ronnie Perkins chose 51 and Rhamondre Stevenson picked 38. Here’s a look at all the rookies for 2021.

Calling all 2021 rookies ☎️ Full roster: https://t.co/GJEpONBMXt pic.twitter.com/ugtoqLoOQc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 12, 2021

Jones wore No. 10 in high school and college. It seems he’s happy to carry on the tradition.

List