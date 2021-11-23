Patriots rookies Cam McGrone, Joshuah Bledsoe make debuts at practice

New England Patriots rookies Cam McGrone, Joshuah Bledsoe make their debuts at practice in Week 11

McGrone, a linebacker and a 2021 fifth-round pick, started the season on the non-football injury (NFI) list after suffering an ACL injury during the 2020 college football season. Bledsoe, a safety and a 2021 sixth-round pick, was recovering from wrist surgery. Because they both started on the NFI list, they have 21 days before they must be activated to the roster or else they revert back to NFI for the remainder of the season.

They weren’t the only players to make their debut. Punter Corliss Waitman also participated, likely as a practice squad player. He has spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders after entering the NFL in 2020 out of South Alabama.

New Patriots players at practice: 19 – Punter Corliss Waitman (South Alabama/Raiders … open practice squad spot) 24 — Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (clock starts to practice off non-football injury list) 45 — LB Cameron McGrone (clock starts to practice off non-football injury list) https://t.co/obYLnOFvQU — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 23, 2021

The team had perfect attendance during the media portion of Tuesday’s practice.

