Patriots rookie WR Tyquan Thornton activated, set to make much-anticipated NFL debut

The New England Patriots activated wide receiver Tyquan Thornton off of injured reserve Saturday afternoon. He will be available for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Thornton suffered a fractured clavicle in the preseason and was placed on injured reserve on September 1.

The Baylor product had a successful preseason. He caught three passes for 22 yards and a touchdown. He was able to show off his speed and route-running abilities throughout the course of the exhibition games. Now, he will look to bolster a Patriots wide receiving group that is in need of depth. New England is also in need of a win, as they take on the 1-3 Lions on Sunday.

The Patriots have activated speedy second round WR Tyquan Thornton from IR to the 53-man roster. They also elevated QB Garrett Gilbert and TE Matt Sokol from the practice squad. Gilbert is likely to back-up Bailey Zappe. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 8, 2022

It will be intriguing to see what the Patriots offense looks like with Thornton in the equation. He should undoubtedly be a welcome boost to a unit that needs all the help it can get.

