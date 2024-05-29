Patriots rookie WR Ja’Lynn Polk looking to achieve two lofty NFL goals

New England Patriots wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk is determined to make an impact, and it appears he is doing so early.

Polk comes from Washington, where he recorded 115 catches for 1,967 yards and 16 touchdowns over the course of three seasons. His best year came in 2023, as he tallied 69 receptions for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

His impact may have been overshadowed by the play of Rome Odunze, who was a first-round draft pick and one of the most dynamic receivers in all of college football.

Still, there is no denying Polk’s talents

There are no questions about his work ethic as well. He has reportedly taken on a large role as the rookies have come into the organization. He is similar to quarterback Drake Maye in that way with the rookie class looking to turn things around in New England.

He wants to be a leader on the field, despite being a rookie. There’s no better time to start than the present if he hopes to reach the lofty goals he’s set for himself.

Polk’s former coach at Lufkin High School, Todd Quick, remembers.

“He told the kids, ‘Mark it down, I will win a Super Bowl and I will be All-Pro,'” Quick told NESN.com. “His goals are lofty, but they’re goals he can reach.

“…His goal is to win every snap he takes. He knows that will give him the chance to compete, so he is a fierce competitor during practice and he’s not blowing smoke just saying stuff. He truly believes it and he knows what it takes. He’s going to work, he’s gonna compete and New England will fall in love with him just because of who he is.”

Polk will be tasked with helping to reignite the offensive unit for the Patriots. It’ll be a tall task, given how much the team struggled last year. But it sure sounds like he’s up for the challenge.

