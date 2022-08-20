Patriots rookie Tyquan Thornton suffers shoulder injury against Panthers

Patriots injury update: WR Tyquan Thornton (shoulder) is out. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2022

New England Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton went down in the second half of Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder injury.

The fact that he was ruled out immediately typically isn’t a good sign on the injury front, but we’ll refrain from the speculation and hope for the best for the No. 50 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

It would be a tough loss for the Patriots considering the lack of standout talent at receiver already on their roster. There was hope Thornton could turn into a burner with the speed and quickness to create separation and finally give quarterback Mac Jones a consistently open target.

Perhaps he’ll still be that player at some point. But for now, Patriots fans hold their collective breath, hoping for good news in the update.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire