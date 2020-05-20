Patriots rookie tight end Devin Asiasi shows off new workout video on Instagram

Devin Asiasi is hard at work this offseason.

The New England Patriots tight end posted a workout video to his Instagram page Monday, and it shows him running routes, working on his quickness/agility and catching plenty of passes.

Check it out in the post below:

The Patriots selected Asiasi with the 91st overall pick (third round) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He tallied 44 receptions for 641 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games for UCLA last season. Asiasi is listed at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds.

Tight end was a huge weakness for the Patriots in 2019, and they are hoping 2020 third-round picks Dalton Keene of Virginia Tech and Asiasi can provide some much-needed offensive production at the position. Benjamin Watson led Patriots tight ends with just 17 receptions and 173 receiving yards last season.

