Patriots rookie Ronnie Perkins tweets photo of contract signing

Pats rookie Ronnie Perkins tweets photo of contract signing

It looks like the New England Patriots have signed another one their draft picks from April.

Defensive end Ronnie Perkins, the team's third-round pick out of Oklahoma, tweeted out a photo with a contract in front of him, thanking the Patriots for believing in him.

Thanks to the @Patriots for believing in me. Now it’s time to work my ass off for the 2nd one pic.twitter.com/MGDkyEGYgL — Ronnie Perkins™ (@7avageszn) July 20, 2021

The team has not yet announced the deal.

Should the signing of Perkins become finalized, it leaves just one New England rookie unsigned with training camp but a week away: Christian Barmore, the team's second-round pick (38th overall) out of Alabama.

Perkins, the 96th overall selection in 2021, represents the highest draft slot the Patriots have taken a player from Oklahoma under Bill Belichick, edging out Geneo Grissom (97th overall) in 2015. New England will certainly be looking for more than the one career sack Grissom provided out of Perkins.

Perkins, who was listed at 6-foot-2, 253 pounds at the NFL Draft Combine, registered 16.5 sacks in 32 games over three seasons for the Sooners.