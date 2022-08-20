Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton will miss the start of his rookie season.

Thornton suffered a collarbone injury last night that will cause him to miss some games, but not the entire season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Patriots took Thornton out of Baylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he was one of the Patriots’ few offensive bright spots in training camp, and caught a touchdown pass in New England’s first preseason game. He’ll be missed when he’s out.

With Thornton out, the Patriots will hope that DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor can give them a deep group of receivers for quarterback Mac Jones.

Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton suffers collarbone injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk