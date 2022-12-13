Patriots rookie RBs Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong Jr. step up big vs. Cardinals

The New England Patriots were already without running back Damien Harris for Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and then they lost starter Rhamondre Stevenson to injury.

That left them with a pair of untested rookies in Kevin Harris and Pierre Strong Jr. to finish out the night in the offensive backfield, and the early returns have been impressive.

Both Harris and Strong have scored their first career NFL touchdowns in the game, while Strong showed off his big-play ability with a huge run:

Big moment for Kevin Harris. 1st career touchdown for the rookie from South Carolina!



Pierre Strong Jr. breaks free for 44 yards!



20 unanswered points for New England! Pierre Strong Jr. is the latest @Patriots rookie RB to score his 1st career TD.



Story originally appeared on Draft Wire