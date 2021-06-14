Patriots rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson explains why Josh McDaniels ‘is a genius’

There’s a certain level of star power within the New England Patriots’ franchise that comes from the coaching staff.

Two of the most important and recognized figures are head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Both coaches have enormous legacies in the league and they both carry six Super Bowl rings from the Patriots’ legendary run over the past two decades.

Fourth-round rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson took note of this quickly and discussed the importance of McDaniels while speaking with reporters after the team’s OTAs last week.

“The information being thrown at us is a lot more complicated,” Stevenson said, transcribed by WEEI. “You’ve got to put a lot more effort into learning the plays and just learning every scheme and what Josh McDaniels is trying to get done. And he’s a genius. So if you buy into what he’s doing, what he’s teaching us, we should be great.

“You’ve got to stay in that playbook or you’ll get left behind, definitely. It’s a lot of information… For me personally, it’s just routes, pass pick ups, run schemes, who the O-Line is blocking on certain plays — things like that. So, I’m not doing nothing but learning, just taking everything in and trying to become a sponge and just soak everything in.”

He picked up on the key aspects of being a Patriot and he’s seeming to have no issues acclimating with it.

“Not only on the field, but off the field things,” Stevenson said. “How to carry yourself, what to be prepared for on the football field, in the classroom, things like that. Just bettering my game, in every aspect.”

Stevenson is 6-feet, 250 pounds and will be an interesting addition to the already-deep running back corps.

