Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones was 'fired up' to receive this Christmas gift

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones had a very good Christmas holiday, and there was one gift he received that stood out above the rest.

“Christmas is great. I got a new flashlight from my girlfriend," Jones said Monday on WEEI's "Merloni and Fauria" show.

"I needed one for the house and she delivered. We were fired up. It was great.”

A flashlight always comes in handy, especially if you're a homeowner.

Jones also was in a giving mood this holiday season. He took great care of his offensive linemen and got them an assortment of impressive gifts, including some Bitcoin.

Patriots fans are hoping Jones and his teammates are able to deliver playoff success to the region later this month. The Patriots secured a postseason berth with their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, combined with the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Tennessee Titans.

New England still has a chance to win the AFC East division and earn the No. 1 seed in the conference in Week 18, although both scenarios are unlikely to happen.