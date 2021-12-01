Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones files to trademark 'MJ 10' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is the latest NFL player to pursue a trademark involving his initials and jersey number.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has filed to trademark "MJ10", according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network.

Patriots QB Mac Jones has filed to trademark “MJ 10” through trademark attorney ⁦@DarrenHeitner⁩. pic.twitter.com/kuTiKD9nkY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 1, 2021

Front Office Sports tweeted Wednesday that Jones intends "to sell 'MJ10' branded apparel."

These trademarks are becoming more common as athletes look for ways to capitalize on their popularity, continue to build their brand and make some money.

Perhaps the best example of this trend is former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady trademarking "TB12" for his business.

Jones has established himself as one of the most popular players in Boston sports amid an excellent rookie campaign for the Patriots. He's the betting favorite to win the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The Patriots, with the help of Jones, have won six straight games and enter Monday night's Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills leading the AFC East as the No. 2 seed in the conference.