Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry tweets encouraging message after first career TD

New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry scored the only touchdown in his team's 13-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but the rookie isn't going to let the milestone deter him from the ultimate goal.

Harry posted the following message to Twitter on Monday, and it's safe to say Patriots fans will approve of the approach the 2019 first-round draft pick is taking.

I won't allow myself to be even a lil bit satisfied. I'm hungrier now more than ever.💯 pic.twitter.com/At5gDT40Hl — Keal (@NkealHarry15) November 25, 2019

The Patriots' wide receiver depth has been hit hard by injuries all season, and Week 12 might have been the worst example. Veteran wideouts Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and Phillip Dorsett (concussion) both were ruled out against the Cowboys, leaving Harry and fellow rookie Jakobi Meyers to play meaningful roles in the offense.

Harry and Meyers both stepped up in New England's 13-9 victory against Dallas. Meyers caught four passes from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for a season-high 74 yards, while Harry's 10-yard touchdown was his lone reception of the evening.

The Patriots likely will need better (and more consistent) production from these rookie wide receivers for the team's offense to be good enough in the playoffs.

