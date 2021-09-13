How Patriots rookie Mac Jones made history in NFL debut vs. Dolphins

Here's how rookie QB Mac Jones made NFL history in Patriots debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots suffered a frustrating Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but there were a few encouraging signs from the 17-16 defeat at Gillette Stadium.

The biggest one was the performance of Mac Jones.

The rookie quarterback shined in many ways. He completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 281 yards with one touchdown and zero turnovers. He was a major reason why the Patriots converted on 11 of 16 third downs.

Accuracy was one of the most impressive aspects of Jones' debut. In fact, he set a rookie record with his 74.4 completion percentage against the Dolphins, as explained in the tweet below:

Mac Jones



Mac Jones has the highest completion percentage (74.4%) of any rookie QB making their 1st NFL start in NFL history - (min > 25 pass attempts)



So there is that — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) September 12, 2021

There were a couple things Jones could have done better in Week 1. The red zone was an issue for the Patriots offense as they scored on only one of four trips inside the Dolphins' 20-yard line.

Despite those red zone struggles, the Patriots couldn't have asked for much more from Jones on Sunday. He was accurate and made very few mistakes -- that's what you want from a rookie quarterback.