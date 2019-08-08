Patriots rookie jersey numbers: What to make of N'Keal Harry's assignment?

Spoiler: N'Keal Harry will not be wearing No. 50 this season.

As has become tradition, the New England Patriots rookies have been rocking essentially random jersey numbers throughout training camp.

That changed Thursday, though, as players have been assigned numbers that fit their positions ahead of New England's preseason opener against the Lions in Detroit.

Here are the new jersey numbers for the rookies, as well as recent free-agent signing Cameron Meredith, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss:

The Patriots' preseason opener tonight means rookies have been assigned traditional numbers specific to their positions. These are always subject to change, with N'Keal Harry currently going from 50 to 10. Newly signed Cameron Meredith (PUP) is included on the list: pic.twitter.com/In1G53XyI2 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 8, 2019

The most notable assignment here is Harry landing No. 10, which, of course, was the same number Josh Gordon wore last season with the Patriots.

Gordon is serving an indefinite suspension for violating the terms of his reinstatement last December, and while he reportedly has applied for reinstatement, the fact that Harry appears to have his number isn't a great sign.

It's still preseason, though, and Reiss notes jersey numbers are subject to change. In fact, the Patriots' website listed Harry as wearing No. 8 -- which is occupied by linebacker Jamie Collins -- as of Thursday morning.

Long story short: While Harry taking Gordon's number is notable, there are more important things to watch at Ford Field for the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

UPDATE (10:55 a.m. ET): As our own Phil Perry points out, the jersey numbers on the Patriots' website are official ... for now. That means Harry gets No. 8 but likely will change again at some point.

Patriots rookie numbers listed on the team's website are official...for now. Likely there will be some changes again soon, from what I understand. pic.twitter.com/2UrG6VVxbp — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 8, 2019

Patriots rookie jersey numbers: What to make of N'Keal Harry's assignment? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston