Patriots rookie Drake Maye links up with Jayson Tatum during Game 1 of the ECF

The Boston Celtics opened the 2024 Eastern Conference finals at home Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers. This marks the sixth trip to the conference finals for the Celtics in eight seasons, but that doesn’t mean everyone in New England has had a chance to celebrate Boston’s success.

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye made a visit to TD Garden to watch the action. He made it to the game early, sitting courtside as Boston warmed up. He also had an opportunity to meet Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum. The two shook hands and exchanged jerseys in the back halls before the action began before he returned to his seat. As the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye figures to be a staple in the New England sports landscape for years to come.

You can check out the moment Maye and Tatum met courtesy of the Celtics social team.

When JT met Drake 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/aNl9LSJPTZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 21, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire