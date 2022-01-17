Patriots rookie Christian Barmore reflects on 2021 season with simple promise

Patriots' Christian Barmore reflects on rookie season with simple promise originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots hit a home run with their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Patriots traded up to select Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who fell to pick No. 38 overall despite being a first-round talent, and he played a key role in the Patriots defense as a rookie both as a pass rusher and run stopper.

After the team's season ended in frustrating fashion with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night, Barmore went on Twitter to react to the 2021 campaign and make a promise for next season.

Barmore wasn't the only impressive rookie from the Patriots' 2022 draft class.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones had a strong season, too. He led all rookie quarterbacks in pretty much every statistical category and gives the Patriots a bright future on offense.