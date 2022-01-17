Patriots rookie Christian Barmore reflects on 2021 season with simple promise
The New England Patriots hit a home run with their second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
The Patriots traded up to select Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore, who fell to pick No. 38 overall despite being a first-round talent, and he played a key role in the Patriots defense as a rookie both as a pass rusher and run stopper.
After the team's season ended in frustrating fashion with a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday night, Barmore went on Twitter to react to the 2021 campaign and make a promise for next season.
YEAR 1 DONE. I WILL BE BETTER #Bmorebegreat #Offszngrind pic.twitter.com/NwZTUYAYmV
— Christian Barmore (@chris_barmore) January 17, 2022
Barmore wasn't the only impressive rookie from the Patriots' 2022 draft class.
Starting quarterback Mac Jones had a strong season, too. He led all rookie quarterbacks in pretty much every statistical category and gives the Patriots a bright future on offense.