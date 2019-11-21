Chase Winovich once promised his mother he'd buy her a new car. On Wednesday, he followed through with that promise.

The New England Patriots rookie bought his mom a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata and showed it off on his Instagram.

Winovich also included a video of his mother's reaction to the big surprise, along with a caption that reads, "I can never repay you, but here's a start. I love you mom."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Take a look below (click arrow to watch video).

Back in early October, Winovich was fined $7,000 for throwing the ball into the stands after scoring his first NFL touchdown. The 24-year-old defensive end wrote a message to his mom apologizing.

"Sorry mom for launching that new car I promised you into the stratosphere during my celebration! Love you!" he wrote.

Looks like that little mishap only delayed the purchase one month.

Winovich is excelling in his first year as a pro. The Patriots' third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has 4.5 sacks and 14 tackles through his first 10 games.

Finally being able to pay back his mother, of course, is his best highlight yet.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots rookie Chase Winovich surprises his mother with new car originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston