Patriots rookie Chase Winovich apologizes to mom after being fined for TD celebration

Chase Winovich's first NFL touchdown on Thursday night didn't come without a price.

The Patriots' rookie defensive end celebrated the occasion by launching the ball into the stands, which led to him being fined roughly $7,000 by the NFL. It was Winovich's first TD since high school, so the moment certainly was worth every penny, but the former Michigan star does have one regret.

Winovich took to Instagram on Sunday to apologize to his mother for the costly celebration.

"Sorry mom for launching that new car I promised you into the stratosphere during my celebration! Love you! 😌💓," he wrote.

The new car for Ms. Winovich may have to wait, but it likely won't have to wait too long. The Patriots' third-round pick looks well on his way to being a standout player in the league for years to come.

