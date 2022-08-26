Patriots rookie Andrew Stueber’s injury has been revealed

Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
In this article:
New England Patriots offensive lineman Andrew Stueber is out of commission due to injury, and now, there is a confirmed reason why.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported Thursday that the offensive tackle has a torn hamstring.

Stueber was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. The former Michigan product was part of an effort to beef up New England’s offensive line. Now, it appears we may have to wait a while.

He could be activated off the PUP list after four weeks. However, this injury is in line with what Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith is going through.  Smith’s timeline has been pushed to at least December.

New England may have to wait a bit for their offensive line depth to prove it’s worth. Now, the waiting game begins.

