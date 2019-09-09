Patriots rolling Steelers at half

The Patriots have made a habit out of constantly adjusting to new personnel, and still producing.

The Steelers aren’t as good at it.

The Patriots are up 20-0 on the Steelers at halftime, as the Pittsburgh offense has yet to arrive.

They didn’t convert a third down until their fifth possession, and have just 87 yards in the half. Only 22 of those have come on the ground, and the entire process appears out of sync.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 9-of-14 for 65 yards, with just one pass play of longer than 10 yards.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady has thrown a couple of touchdown passes to Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett, and seem pretty comfortable without Antonio Brown.

The Steelers cannot say the same.