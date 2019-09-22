Patriots roll to early 6-0 lead

The Patriots are heavy favorites against the Jets on Sunday and they’re on their way to covering the spread after their first possession of the game.

Tom Brady was 7-of-8 for 83 yards and Sony Michel strolled into the end zone from four yards out to give the Patriots a 6-0 lead. They did not extend the lead as Stephen Gostkowski continued a shaky stretch by missing the extra point.

Brady’s biggest gainer came on a throw to tight end Ryan Izzo, who rumbled for 41 yards before finally being taken down inside the Jets’ 20-yard-line. Brady also completed a couple of throws to Brandon Bolden, who is active after being out of the lineup last weekend.

The Jets picked up one first down on a Luke Falk pass to Jamison Crowder, but their first drive sputtered from there.