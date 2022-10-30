This Patriots rival called Saints about Alvin Kamara trade before deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills have a Super Bowl-caliber roster, so it only makes sense for them to be aggressive in trying to make upgrades ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline.

Running back is one area where the Bills could use a boost, and according to FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer, Buffalo recently showed interest in one of the league's most dynamic offensive players.

Glazer reported Sunday that the Bills called the New Orleans Saints about a potential trade for star running back Alvin Kamara.

The Saints "rebuffed" the Bills, per Glazer. He also named Cam Akers, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Kareem Hunt as running backs who could be moved prior to the deadline.

The Bills average 117.8 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry per game, and those aren't bad numbers. The problem is quarterback Josh Allen accounts for a lot of that production. He leads the team in both rushing yards (256) and rushing touchdowns (two) through six games. Devin Singletary leads all Bills running backs with 256 yards, but he hasn't found the end zone once.

Buffalo entered Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers with a 5-1 record, good enough for first place in the AFC East and the conference overall.