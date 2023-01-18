Patriots’ rising star coach chosen as defensive coordinator for Senior Bowl

New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, a rising star on the coaching staff, will be serving as the defensive coordinator for the American team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Covington joined the Patriots in 2017 and worked his way up from coaching assistant to leading the charge along the defensive front. He landed on the NFL.com list of future head coaching candidates.

Multiple Patriots defensive lineman have been singing his praises all season long.

“Head coach,” Davon Godchaux said back in November, when talking about Covington. “He’s so detailed — great head coach one day.”

Along with Covington, Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is slated to be the head coach, while Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will take care of the offensive coordinator duties at Hancock Whitney Stadium on February 4.

The Patriots and Falcons’ coaching staffs will also be working the 2023 Shrine Bowl this year. So even though the season is technically over, there is still plenty of work left on the itinerary for Patriots coaches.

List

List of Patriots practice squad players not signed to future contracts

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire