Patriots’ rising defensive coach interviewed for Chargers’ DC position

The Los Angeles Chargers initially planned on continuing with Renaldo Hill as their defensive coordinator, but the coach went off to join Vic Fangio and the Miami Dolphins, leaving the Chargers to scramble for a replacement.

That replacement could end up being New England Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, who reportedly interviewed for the now vacant defensive coordinator position with the Chargers.

All signs appeared to be pointing towards Covington staying in New England after he failed to land the Arizona Cardinals’ job. However, there are always going to be opportunities for coaches as talented as Covington, and he might be getting a big one with the Chargers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

For their vacant defensive coordinator position, the #Chargers have interviewed #Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington and University of Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk, sources say. Covington also interviewed with the #AZCardinals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2023

As Rapoport noted, the Chargers also interviewed University of Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk. There could be other candidates waiting in the wings as well.

Covington was noted as a future head coaching candidate by NFL.com back in November. His presence helped solidify a Patriots defensive line that was one of the strengths of the team in 2022.

More Patriots News!

Details of Patriots OT Conor McDermott's new contract revealed ESPN analyst picks this team as best fit for free agent Jakobi Meyers ESPN analyst names two big-time free agent fits for Patriots

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire