Will Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson heed Julian Edelman's advice?

Will new Patriots draft pick heed Julian Edelman's advice? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At 6-foot, 230 pounds, Rhamondre Stevenson is built like a between-the-tackles sledgehammer. But the former Oklahoma running back hopes to bring a bit more versatility to New England.

The Patriots' fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 120 overall) told reporters Saturday he has experience playing on all four special teams units: kickoff, kick return, punt and punt return.

Stevenson's experience caught the eye of a certain former Patriot who got his start on special teams before becoming one of the best wide receivers in franchise history: Julian Edelman.

Providing value on ST cannot be underrated in NE, trust me... https://t.co/Mer7u0ZPkL — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 1, 2021

The Patriots famously didn't know what to do with Edelman when they drafted him in the seventh round in 2009. But the converted Kent State quarterback carved out a roster spot thanks to his early success as a punt returner, and four seasons later he caught 105 passes for over 1,056 yards as a prolific wide receiver.

Stevenson is well aware of Edelman's journey, it appears.

Most of Stevenson's special teams action came on the kickoff unit, where he tallied six tackles for the Sooners during the 2019 season. With Damien Harris and Sony Michel ahead of him on the running back depth chart, the 23-year-old indeed could see action on special teams early in his NFL career.

Story continues

If that's the case, he'll have a good mentor in fellow running back Brandon Bolden, who has been a core special teamer in New England for the better part of a decade. Not every running back would be thrilled about trading carries for special teams reps, but Stevenson appears to have the right mindset in Foxboro.

"I just know in the NFL you’ve got to be very versatile," Stevenson said Saturday. "So, my versatility I take a lot of pride in.

" ... I’m willing to do anything and I know the coach is going to put me in the right position."