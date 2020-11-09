Patriots, Revs won't have fans at Gillette Stadium through rest of 2020 season

No fans at Gillette through rest of 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

While many teams have been able to let some fans into their stadiums in limited capacity, the Patriots and Revolution have been among the teams playing to thousands of empty seats due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

And on Monday, Gillette Stadium announced that it'll have to stay that way through the end of the teams' 2020 seasons.

In conjunction with infectious disease experts, stadium officials had worked together with the Kraft Sports + Entertainment organization to develop a plan to host some fans at a reduced capacity, but Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's executive order prohibiting large capacity venues from opening to the public will remain in place through the remainder of the 2020 NFL and MLS seasons.

"We understand that the advisory board, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito made this decision with the health and safety of the community in mind," said Gillette Stadium officials in a press release Monday afternoon. "Still, we know that this decision will be disappointing to the friends and family members of our respective teams and countless Patriots and Revolution Season Ticket Members who were eager to attend games this season."

The Patriots still have four home games remaining on their slate, starting with next Sunday night's game against the Ravens -- while the Revs are scheduled to open the MLS Playoffs against the Montreal Impact in Foxboro on November 20.