Patriots reveal times and dates of 2023 preseason games

The New England Patriots’ 2023 preseason schedule was announced on Thursday. New England has three games in the month of August, as the organization begins to get ready for the 2023 regular season.

They went 1-2 in the preseason last year, including a 23-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Last preseason might have given us a preview of what was to come, as New England struggled offensively during the regular season.

Now, the Patriots will look to right the ship with a new three-game slate ahead of a tough regular season schedule. Let’s take a look at the dates and times for each of the Patriots’ preseason games.

Week 1: Patriots vs. Texans (August 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET)

Week 2: Patriots at Packers (August 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET)

Week 3: Patriots at Titans (August 25 at 8:15 p.m. ET)

