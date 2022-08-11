Patriots reveal real jersey numbers for rookies, including Cole Strange originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will open their 2022 preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

Rookies were given temporary jersey numbers in May, but with real football starting up again, the time has come to give out permanent numbers for these players.

Here's a list of rookie jersey numbers:

4: QB Bailey Zappe

11: WR Tyquan Thornton

25: CB Marcus Jones

34: CB Jack Jones

35: RB Pierre Strong Jr.

36: RB Kevin Harris

63: G Chasen Hines

64: OT Andrew Stueber

69: G Cole Strange

96: DT Sam Roberts

There are a few takeaways.

For starters, rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was assigned Julian Edelman's old No. 11. Edelman didn't seem too thrilled when it appeared that DeVante Parker, who the Patriots acquired via trade from the Miami Dolphins in April, was going to use that number. Parker ultimately switched to No. 1 after N'Keal Harry was traded to the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots' first-round pick, Cole Strange, will wear No. 69. The last No. 69 on the Patriots was right guard Shaq Mason, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason.

We should see most of these rookies in action Thursday night when the Patriots play the Giants.