Patriots reveal real jersey numbers for rookies, including Cole Strange

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Goss
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cole Strange
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Julian Edelman
    Julian Edelman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyquan Thornton
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Patriots reveal real jersey numbers for rookies, including Cole Strange originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will open their 2022 preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.

Rookies were given temporary jersey numbers in May, but with real football starting up again, the time has come to give out permanent numbers for these players.

Perry: Five names to watch during Patriots preseason opener

Here's a list of rookie jersey numbers:

  • 4: QB Bailey Zappe

  • 11: WR Tyquan Thornton

  • 25: CB Marcus Jones

  • 34: CB Jack Jones

  • 35: RB Pierre Strong Jr.

  • 36: RB Kevin Harris

  • 63: G Chasen Hines

  • 64: OT Andrew Stueber

  • 69: G Cole Strange

  • 96: DT Sam Roberts

There are a few takeaways.

For starters, rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was assigned Julian Edelman's old No. 11. Edelman didn't seem too thrilled when it appeared that DeVante Parker, who the Patriots acquired via trade from the Miami Dolphins in April, was going to use that number. Parker ultimately switched to No. 1 after N'Keal Harry was traded to the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots' first-round pick, Cole Strange, will wear No. 69. The last No. 69 on the Patriots was right guard Shaq Mason, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason.

We should see most of these rookies in action Thursday night when the Patriots play the Giants.

Recommended Stories