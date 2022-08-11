Patriots reveal real jersey numbers for rookies, including Cole Strange
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New England PatriotsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cole StrangeLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Julian EdelmanLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tyquan ThorntonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Patriots reveal real jersey numbers for rookies, including Cole Strange originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots will open their 2022 preseason schedule Thursday night when they host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium.
Rookies were given temporary jersey numbers in May, but with real football starting up again, the time has come to give out permanent numbers for these players.
Perry: Five names to watch during Patriots preseason opener
Here's a list of rookie jersey numbers:
4: QB Bailey Zappe
11: WR Tyquan Thornton
25: CB Marcus Jones
34: CB Jack Jones
35: RB Pierre Strong Jr.
36: RB Kevin Harris
63: G Chasen Hines
64: OT Andrew Stueber
69: G Cole Strange
96: DT Sam Roberts
There are a few takeaways.
For starters, rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was assigned Julian Edelman's old No. 11. Edelman didn't seem too thrilled when it appeared that DeVante Parker, who the Patriots acquired via trade from the Miami Dolphins in April, was going to use that number. Parker ultimately switched to No. 1 after N'Keal Harry was traded to the Chicago Bears.
The Patriots' first-round pick, Cole Strange, will wear No. 69. The last No. 69 on the Patriots was right guard Shaq Mason, who was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason.
We should see most of these rookies in action Thursday night when the Patriots play the Giants.