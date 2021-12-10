Patriots reveal major changes coming to Gillette Stadium in 2023

Look: Pats reveal major changes coming to Gillette Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Gillette Stadium will celebrate its 20-year anniversary with a facelift behind the north end zone.

The New England Patriots revealed plans for major changes to its home stadium that are scheduled to finish before the 2023 regular season. Construction is set to begin in early 2022, per the team.

Here are a few renderings of the changes.

A major transformation.



The Kraft family announces renovation project on the north side of @GilletteStadium: https://t.co/2Wvi6ftt0V pic.twitter.com/mMngy4A7JH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2021

The largest outdoor stadium HD video board in the country, a 218-feet high lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck and re-imagined gathering spaces.



More on the upcoming @GilletteStadium renovations: https://t.co/ekDqqrdDtY — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2021

The highlights include a new lighthouse complete with an observation deck on top, a 75,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed "event space" that bridges the gap beyond the north end zone, and a 370-by-60 foot video board, which the team claims will be the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country.

Prior to the 2021 season, the stadium added a new video board in the south end zone that was 70 percent larger than the previous version. But the changes to the north end zone are much more ambitious and will be the biggest development to the stadium since it opened in 2002.

The announcement is well-timed, as there's plenty of optimism around the Patriots right now: Led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones and a stout defense, New England enters its bye week at 9-4 as the AFC's No. 1 seed.