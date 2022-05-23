Patriots reveal new jersey numbers for veterans, including DeVante Parker originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are back at Gillette Stadium for OTAs this week, and the team has announced updated/new jersey numbers for several veteran players.

Veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker is arguably the most notable offseason addition the Patriots have made so far. He was acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins in April.

Parker will wear No. 11 this season. He'll become the first Patriots player to wear it since Julian Edelman, who had that number from 2009 through 2020 amid a legendary career in New England. Parker had No. 11 with the Dolphins, too.

Malcolm Butler returned to the Patriots this offseason after a brief retirement in 2021. He has been assigned No. 4. He wore No. 21 during his first stint with the Patriots from 2014 through 2017.

Here's the full list of jersey numbers:

It's often difficult to retire numbers in football given the size of the roster, so it's not surprising at all to see Edelman's No. 11 and Rob Gronkowski's No. 87 being used.

The only Patriots players to have their numbers retired are Gino Cappelletti (20), Mike Haynes (40), Steve Nelson (57), John Hannah (73), Bruce Armstrong (78), Jim Lee Hunt (79) and Bob Dee (89). Tom Brady (12) will probably join them someday.