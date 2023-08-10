Patriots reveal new jersey numbers for 2023 rookie class originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Some of the New England Patriots' rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft could get their first taste of live game action during Thursday night's preseason opener versus the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium.

So it wasn't a surprise when the team announced new jersey numbers for each rookie Thursday afternoon. Rookies are typically given generic numbers in OTAs and the early part of training camp before being given their actual number for the regular season.

You'll notice a few of the rookies have the same numbers as veterans. That's because rosters are currently at 90 players going into Week 1 of the preseason, so there's going to be some duplication. If any of these specific players make the final 53-man roster, they will be given a new number.

Kickoff for Patriots-Texans is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.