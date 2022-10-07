Patriots reveal Gillette Stadium field design for throwback weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A familiar face will return to Foxboro for the New England Patriots' Week 5 game vs. the Detroit Lions.

The Pat Patriot logo will replace the usual "Flying Elvis" at midfield for throwback weekend. There also will be an old-school look to the end zones, where "Patriots" will be written in retro red lettering.

Check out how Gillette Stadium will look on Sunday below:

Of course, it wouldn't be a throwback game without the iconic red Pat Patriot jerseys. New England will don those uniforms on Sunday, as well as on Dec. 1 when it hosts the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots vs. Lions is set for a 1 p.m. ET. kickoff.