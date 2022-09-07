Patriots reveal which games they'll wear Pat Patriot red throwback jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are bringing back their iconic red "Pat Patriot" jerseys and white helmets during the 2022 NFL season, and now we know which games those classic uniforms will feature in.

The team announced Wednesday that the throwbacks will be used Sunday, Oct. 9 in a Week 5 matchup versus the Detroit Lions and Thursday, Dec. 1 in a Week 13 game against the rival Buffalo Bills. Both games are at home.

The Patriots also will be using some Pat Patriot-inspired field wraps, field flags, rally towels and locker room door designs at Gillette Stadium during those games to make the atmosphere feel more nostalgic. Fans can click on the link in the above tweet to vote on which designs they want to see.

The Patriots last wore these red throwback jerseys in 2012.

New England opens up the regular season Sunday afternoon against the rival Dolphins in Miami. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.