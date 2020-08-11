New England Patriots fans wondering what Cam Newton would look like in the team's new uniforms no longer have to wait.

The Patriots unveiled headshots of each player earlier last week, and on Tuesday they posted photos of all the players in full uniform. The Patriots, of course, will debut new jerseys during the 2020 NFL season.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Here's a look at Newton in the Patriots' blue jersey:

From Panther to Patriot: The Cam Newton Story (pics by @DSPics on @PATRIOTSdotCOM).



Full slideshow w/ various players: https://t.co/4KwvUoPPuP pic.twitter.com/qXBAdieanV



— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 11, 2020

The Patriots also tweeted a link to check out photos of the other players in full uniforms, including wide receiver Julian Edelman and safety Devin McCourty.

New year, new unis, new pics.



📸: https://t.co/7DtWyAJ4rZ



— New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 11, 2020

Newton signed a one-year contract with the Patriots a little more than a month ago, and if he's able to stay healthy, the former league MVP is the favorite to win the starting quarterback job over Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots are expected to have their first training camp practice Wednesday.

Patriots reveal first photo of QB Cam Newton in full uniform originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston