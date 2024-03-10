Patriots' return in reported Mac Jones trade doesn't bode will for Jets in Zach WIlson talks

The Jets seem determined to move on from Zach Wilson this offseason, but if Sunday morning’s reported Mac Jones trade is any indication, they probably should expect much back in return.

According to multiple reports, the New England Patriots are trading Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a late-round pick, likely a sixth-rounder.

Jones was selected out of Alabama with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, 13 spots after Wilson was taken by the Jets.

In three seasons, Jones threw for 8,918 yards with 46 touchdowns and 36 interceptions and an 85.8 passer rating. Those numbers might not jump off the page, but Jones’ production easily tops what Wilson has done. Wilson has thrown for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns, 25 picks, and a 73.2 passer rating.

Even before the Jones trade, it was hard to see Wilson having much value around the league. And with Aaron Rodgers set to come back from his Achilles injury, Gang Green appears ready to part ways with Wilson, who went 4-7 as a fill-in for Rodgers last season.

If the Jets can’t find a trade partner for Wilson this offseason, they could choose to cut him, though that wouldn’t make the most sense financially. Releasing Wilson would create a bit over $11 million in dead cap money for the Jets, and they would not save any money on their 2024 salary cap.