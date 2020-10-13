Patriots will return to facility Wednesday but won’t practice

Things are starting to get back to (a new) normal for the Patriots.

After no new COVID-19 positives, the Patriots can return to their facility Wednesday. But they won’t practice on the first day back, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Instead, the Patriots will have a “Monday-like schedule” with lifting, running and meetings. Their first practice of the week is expected to take place Thursday.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick confirmed Tuesday morning the team is “on track” to play the Broncos on Sunday after moving the game from this weekend in the wake of positive COVID-19 tests.

Belichick, though, said he was “not sure exactly what the schedule is” for quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Both players tested positive for COVID-19, but pushing the game into Week Six gives both players a chance to return to action.

Gilmore shared on social media that he his “ready to be back in action.”

