Patriots retire Tom Brady's No. 12; 'Overwhelmed' NFL icon lauds Bill Belichick

NFL legend Tom Brady was active for 326 games, including the playoffs, during his New England Patriots tenure. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 13 (UPI) -- Tom Brady's iconic No. 12 will never be worn again by another New England Patriots player, team owner Robert Kraft said at the former quarterback's franchise Hall of Fame induction.

Kraft made the announcement during the ceremony Wednesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The event, attended by 60,000 fans, also featured musical performances from Jay-Z and Kenny Chesney.

"There is only one iconic number that will always represent Tom Brady," Kraft told the crowd. "Tonight, I promise that it will never be worn again, as the No. 12 is now officially retired."

Brady, 46, famously joined the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft and became arguably the greatest player in league history.

Robert Kraft announces the retirement of @TomBrady's number 12. pic.twitter.com/9T66HB0kTc— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 13, 2024

The NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, total offense, playoff appearances, playoff wins and Super Bowl victories, spent 20 of his 23 seasons with the Patriots. He won six Super Bowls with the AFC East franchise, setting numerous records along the way, while wearing his iconic No. 12.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady praised former coach Bill Belichick during his team Hall of Fame induction Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Brady's eyes welled with tears as Kraft announced his jersey retirement. No Patriots player had worn Brady's iconic number since Brady left the team after the 2019-20 season.

Brady is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028. He wore a red Patriots Hall of Fame jacket for Wednesday's ceremony. The Patriots also will erect a 12-foot statue of the football legend on the stadium campus.

Former star wide receiver Randy Moss (L) was among more than 100 former teammates in attendance at Tom Brady's New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction Wednesday in Foxborough, Mass. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick and more than 100 of Brady's former teammates were in attendance on Wednesday. Brady addressed his relationship with Belichick during a speech, giving the coach credit for his role in the Patriots' unprecedented success.

"Thank you for your tireless commitment to develop and push me to be my very best," Brady said. "It wasn't me. It wasn't you. It was us. Our hard work, our love of the game, and the way we worked for one another, that's what it was all about.

Team owner Robert Kraft (L) promised that no other New England Patriots player would ever again wear Tom Brady's No. 12. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

"Let me make this crystal clear: There is no coach in the world I would rather play for than Bill Belichick."

Belichick, who received a standing ovation, said he "loved" Brady in his address to the crowd in Foxborough. He also mentioned many of the top plays Brady made while with the Patriots.

"Sometimes people just don't give him enough credit for how very few bad plays he had at quarterback," Belichick said.

Brady's bronze statue will be unveiled during the 2024-25 season.