Following the lead of franchise quarterback Tom Brady, it appears right tackle Marcus Cannon has taken a pay cut.

According to Michael Silver of NFL Network the Patriots restructured Cannon's contract on Monday. Now, New England is guaranteeing $4.5 million of Cannon's 2019 compensation. Additionally, Silver reports the Pats added incentives that could boost the total value of Cannon's deal, which expires after the 2021 season, to $24 million.

Cannon has been a key part of New England's offensive line - which Football Outsiders ranked third in the NFL last year - since they drafted him in the fifth round in 2011. The contract news comes as fellow lineman Joe Thuney's contract extension negotiations are reportedly "ongoing."

At 31-years-old, Cannon has started 54 regular season games for the Patriots, including 13 last year. The 2016 second-team All-Pro started all three postseason games during last season's Super Bowl run.

Patriots restructure RT Marcus Cannon's contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston