Patriots restructure Marcus Cannon’s contract

The Patriots restructured the contract of right tackle Marcus Cannon, guaranteeing him $4.5 million in 2019, Michael Silver of the NFL reports.

The Patriots also added incentives that could boost the total value of Cannon’s deal to $24 million. Cannon’s deal expires after the 2021 season.

He was due a $5.5 million salary and $6.15 million overall this year.

Cannon, 31, has started 54 regular-season games for New England, including 13 last season. He also has started 10 postseason games, including all three in 2018.

The Patriots selected Cannon in the fifth round of the 2011 draft.

Cannon earned second-team All-Pro honors following the 2016 season. He has never made the Pro Bowl.